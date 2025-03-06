AMMAN — The industrial producer price index (PPI) increased by 0.23 per cent year-on-year in January 2025, reaching 107.13 points compared with 106.88 points in the corresponding month of 2024, data released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) showed on Wednesday.

The upward trajectory was primarily driven by inflationary pressures in the manufacturing sector, which saw a 0.23 per cent appreciation, alongside a more substantial 1.71 per cent price escalation in extractive industries.

These gains were partially offset by a 1.08 per cent contraction in the utilities sector, specifically electricity prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a sequential basis, the PPI went up 0.81 per cent month-over-month from the December 2024, reaching 106.26 points.

This momentum was bolstered by a 0.83 per cent uptick in the manufacturing component, complemented by a 1.18 per cent surge in extractive industries and a modest 0.21 per cent increment in the electricity component.

