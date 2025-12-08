DUBAI: Dubai Customs has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance on the sidelines of Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai, which brought together global leaders in technology and the digital economy.

The agreement reflects Dubai’s vision and global leadership in adopting advanced government technologies, strengthening public-private partnerships, and expanding the emirate’s position as a central global trade platform and a hub for the new economy and emerging tech startups.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, and Stephanie Emile, General Manager of Binance FZE in Dubai, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

This collaboration builds on Dubai Customs’ ongoing digital transformation, which includes a wide range of smart systems that have achieved high levels of automation in customs procedures.

The MoU marks a new step in expanding digital payment capabilities by integrating crypto-assets into commercial and logistical transactions. Binance, one of the world’s largest platforms for digital assets and future payment solutions, provides advanced services including Binance Pay, enabling secure, fast, and borderless digital payments that enhance trade flow and accelerate investment cycles.

The MoU aims to develop the UAE’s domestic payment ecosystem by integrating digital assets into commercial transactions and enabling the logistics sector to benefit from digital payments. It supports a flexible and innovative financial infrastructure through blockchain technologies that enhance transparency and reduce transaction time and costs. The partnership will improve the efficiency of import–export operations, streamline customs procedures, and attract new investors—particularly SMEs—by offering modern payment options that help expand their businesses and access new global markets.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said,

“Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the global digital economy. Through strategic partnerships such as this, we achieve new milestones in government innovation. With this MoU, Dubai Customs is establishing a progressive economic model capable of meeting the requirements of the digital economy, creating an innovative business environment that supports Dubai’s ambitions and global competitiveness in fintech and smart payments.”

He added, “We support initiatives that enhance Dubai’s position as a trade and logistics hub, invest in advanced digital solutions to improve business efficiency, and build a next-generation payment ecosystem that aligns with the D33 Economic Agenda. This partnership represents a step toward creating an open, flexible economic environment capable of attracting future investments.”

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, expressed his satisfaction with the MoU, noting that Dubai Customs aims to build the most advanced and flexible customs and logistics systems worldwide. “This agreement reflects our strategy to accelerate comprehensive digital transformation and redefine customs procedures to be smarter and aligned with the global economy, which increasingly relies on advanced technologies and future payment solutions. Our collaboration with Binance opens a new chapter in developing digital payments by integrating crypto-assets into commercial and logistics operations, enhancing operational efficiency, and increasing Dubai’s attractiveness as a global economic hub.”

He added, “We are moving in line with the Dubai Government’s vision to develop an innovative financial infrastructure that facilitates international trade and provides SMEs with payment solutions that match market transformations and support growth. This step is a vital addition to our journey in modernising customs systems and delivering advanced, technology-driven services, strengthening Dubai’s knowledge-based and digital economy, and enhancing its competitiveness in emerging global sectors. Dubai Customs views this agreement as part of a long-term strategic vision, positioning the authority at the forefront of smart financial transformation. By integrating digital payment solutions, we are moving toward a future with faster, more accurate, and more transparent processes, supported by a technological infrastructure capable of accommodating the rapid growth of digital trade and building a superior economy based on innovation and future readiness.”

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Customs, a government entity recognised globally for adopting modern technologies. Through this MoU, we will jointly launch innovative solutions capable of making a tangible difference in the customs sector locally and globally, enhancing Dubai’s digital ecosystem and developing infrastructure that keeps pace with global trends toward a smarter and more sustainable economy.”