AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit Tuesday to industrial facilities in the Qastal Industrial Zone on provides both material and moral support to Jordan’s industrial sector, Mohammad Jitan, representative of the food, supplies, agricultural, and livestock industries at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV, Jitan described the visit as a major boost for the sector, driving development and strengthening the presence of Jordanian products in international markets, which in turn positively impacts the national economy.

He noted that Qastal Industrial Zone is among the newest industrial areas south of Amman and the largest in terms of facility scale, hosting production plants across a wide range of sectors.

Jitan highlighted that the zone offers a competitive industrial environment, particularly after the introduction of natural gas, a key requirement for manufacturers. Its availability has reduced energy costs, which account for around 25 per cent of operating expenses, while boosting factory competitiveness and output capacity.

He also pointed out that recent government measures are expected to attract more investment to the local market, including additional incentives for investors in industrial zones across various governorates, supporting a more balanced distribution of development projects.

Jitan added that the industrial sector’s share of the domestic market has risen to 65–70 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a shift toward self-sufficiency, which has fueled the expansion of national industry across multiple production sectors.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

