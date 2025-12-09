AMMAN — The number of patents registered from the beginning of 2025 until the end of November reached 105 patents, three of which were local.

According to data released by the Industrial Property Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the number of "registered" trademarks reached 4,223, while the total number of "renewed" trademarks during the same period stood at 5,575.

The directorate also renewed 504 patents, granted 13 trademark licensing permissions, approved the change of name and address for 1,038 industrial property registrations, and recorded the transfer of ownership for 1,821 cases, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In 2024, the number of "registered" trademarks reached 5,687, while the number of "renewed" trademarks stood at 6,245.

The number of registered patents amounted to 111, including eight local patents.

According to the law, the definition of patent is any creative idea developed by an inventor in any technical field, relating to a product, a method of manufacture, or both, that leads to solving a specific problem in any of those fields.

Patent registration refers to all procedures related to patent applications submitted to the office, starting from the stage in which inventors are guided on how to submit the application and ending with the issuance of the final patent certificate.

These procedures include a set of technical and formal processes related to examining the application to ensure it meets all the legal requirements.

The procedures of patent applications also include procedures linked to patent applications that are carried out to meet the needs of third parties from the public, such as publication in the Official Gazette or processes for viewing the register.

Noting that definition of "trademark" is any visible sign used or intended to be used by any person to distinguish their goods, products or services from those of others, according to the Industrial Property Protection Directorate.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

