Gree, one of the world’s leading HVAC industry players and the ‘largest manufacturer of air conditioning units globally’, showcased its latest innovations and comprehensive product portfolio at the recent Big 5 Global exhibition in Dubai.

Gree reaffirmed its commitment to advancing energy-efficient, smart and durable solutions for diverse climatic conditions, the company said.

Gree’s participation at the Big 5 featured an impressive display of its latest products designed specifically for the challenges of the Middle East environment. Visitors experienced its cutting-edge range of air conditioning solutions, household appliances, and industrial equipment - all emphasising energy efficiency, air purification and durability in harsh climates.

More importantly, being a HVAC leader, Gree exhibited how it is paving the way for responsible cooling through its Zero-carbon Source System (photovoltaic-storage-air conditioning). This is Gree’s flagship climate initiative which allows air conditioning units and other DC home appliances to run directly on generated and solar power. The widespread adoption of this system globally could potentially mitigate a significant amount of CO2 emissions and help curb global temperature rise.

"As a global frontrunner in HVAC manufacturing, Gree’s philosophy is rooted in passionately leading the way through continuous innovation and realizing a sustainable future," said Jones Wu from Gree. "Our aim is to build a centenary enterprise dedicated to creating a better life for mankind through energy-efficient, smart and durable solutions."

Imad M. Hseino, Head of HVAC at NIA, Gree’s UAE partner, added: “As Gree’s partner in the UAE, we at NIA mirror the dedication and commitment towards actively promoting sustainable practises focusing on energy efficient products and technologies that benefit the wellness of our customers. We are very happy to be aligned with a conscientious brand as it centers back to NIA’s core values”.

Highlighting the key products on show:

• Residential Air Conditioners (RAC): Featuring the innovative G-BOOST compressor capable of maintaining stable cooling even at extreme temperatures of 68°C. The AIRQUA Split AC, model GWH18AVDXF-S6DTA1A, demonstrates rapid cooling and low operation noise down to 8°C outlet temperature. The Clivia model, with dual-way fresh air system, ensures full-room air circulation within 30 minutes at just 19dB(A).

• Commercial HVAC: The GMV9 series can operate non-stop up to 60°C with a 20-meter installation height difference, while the GMV9 FLEX offers modular cooling capacity up to 88HP, supporting extensive industrial and commercial applications.

• Home Appliances: Gree showcased innovations such as the 37°C gentle drying heat pump washer & dryer, ultra-conserving refrigerate boxes with 25-day freshness, high-capacity air coolers with negative ion freshening, and the NexAir Max S sterilizer, which kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.

Gree’s product range emphasised several USPs including energy efficiency, smart control, air purification and robustness for extreme conditions. These qualities are core to the brand’s vision of creating sustainable and intelligent living environments.

Gree’s UAE distributor, NIA, has been instrumental in expanding the company’s footprint within the region, ensuring the deployment of high-quality Gree solutions tailored to regional needs.

Kamran Khan, CEO of NIA, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “NIA’s focus on wellness and sustainable living, perfectly complements Gree’s vision. Our goal is to bring innovative, health-conscious HVAC solutions to the region that enhance well-being and comfort for communities, aligning seamlessly with Gree’s commitment to creating a better future. This partnership supports shared vision to advance next-generation climate solutions by highlighting Gree Global’s expertise in developing solar-powered and high-performance energy technologies.”

