MUSCAT - The Barka V Independent Water Project (IWP), which entered commercial operation in South Al Batinah Governorate in June 2024, is preparing to integrate a solar photovoltaic (PV) farm that will partially offset its reliance on gas-fired electricity with renewable energy, in line with Oman’s energy transition objectives.

The 100,000 m³/day (around 22 million imperial gallons per day) desalination plant is owned and operated by GS Inima Barka V Desalination Co SAOC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spain-based international water infrastructure company GS Inima Environment. Currently under construction adjacent to the facility is a 6.3 MW solar PV plant, scheduled to become operational by March 2026. Once fully commissioned, the solar installation is expected to supply around 11% of the plant’s total energy requirements through 2044, corresponding to the term of its water purchase agreement with Nama Power and Water Procurement (Nama PWP).

“This 6 MW facility is a project of vital importance, strategically designed to cover approximately half of the desalination plant’s energy demand. Its integration is crucial for securing a sustainable and reliable energy source for this critical water infrastructure,” said Jacobo Stuyck, Renewable Energy Business Development at GS Inima Environment.

Following a recent site visit, Stuyck highlighted the role of Spanish firm OCA Global as engineering consultant for the solar PV project, and Omani clean energy company Nafath Renewable Energy as the EPC contractor. “With construction progressing, our current target is to have the Barka solar plant fully operational by March. We look forward to reaching this important milestone soon,” he added.

Abdullah Al Saidi, Co-Founder of Nafath Renewable Energy, commented: “We remain fully committed to supporting your net-zero ambitions, enabling wider adoption of renewable energy solutions, and strengthening local capabilities in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Notably, Barka V will become only the second desalination plant in Oman to integrate solar energy into its operations, underscoring growing efforts by both the public and private sectors to decarbonise water infrastructure and improve energy efficiency.

The first such project was the Sharqiyah Desalination Plant in Sur, which in April 2023 was integrated with a 17 MWp solar PV system developed by Veolia and TotalEnergies. The installation generates approximately 32,000 MWh of renewable electricity annually, meeting the plant’s daytime power demand and significantly reducing CO₂ emissions. It remains the largest solar PV facility dedicated to desalination in Oman, and a benchmark for integrating renewable energy into essential utility infrastructure.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

