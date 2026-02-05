RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power–led consortium, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Saudi Aramco, and the Kuwait Gulf Oil Company have signed agreements to enhance energy cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The agreement involving the ACWA-led consortium is linked to the Az-Zour North Phase 2 and Phase 3 Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP) in Kuwait, a major infrastructure development valued at approximately $4.1 billion.

The project includes the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of an integrated facility expected to generate about 2,700 megawatts of electricity and produce up to 120 million imperial gallons of desalinated water per day.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Saudi Gazette report