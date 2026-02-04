… says energy pivotal to global stability

… strategic partnerships key to energy security — Gambian President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restated Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with African nations, global partners and the private sector to deliver cleaner, affordable, inclusive, and more secure energy.

He said energy plays a critical role as the invisible force holding the modern world together, as well as the quiet architecture of balance among nations, the unseen hand that steadies economies and sustains societies.

Tinubu made the remarks on Tuesday in his opening remarks at the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit.

Aside from the chief executives of global and indigenous energy companies, development finance institutions, and representatives of host communities, the President of Gambia, Adama Barrow and his counterpart from the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, also graced the event.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the summit by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, observed that while energy remains central to peace, prosperity, and global stability, Nigeria is focusing heavily on utilising its vast gas reserves as a transition fuel and expanding renewable energy capacity.

“Energy must unite communities, stabilise economies, and secure futures. It must power factories, illuminate homes, fuel innovation, and build trust between government, investors, and citizens.

“Nigeria stands ready to collaborate with Africa, global partners, and the private sector to deliver energy that is secure, affordable, cleaner, and inclusive,” he declared.

The Nigerian leader recalled that even though his administration inherited an energy sector that was rich in potential in 2023, the sector was “constrained by inefficiencies, uncertainty, and prolonged underinvestment.

“We set to work without fanfare, guided by the clear understanding that energy cannot be treated simply as an economic commodity if stability is our goal. Energy is a catalyst for national security, industrial growth, social inclusion, and regional cooperation,” he noted.

President Tinubu assured that his government was fully committed to “building an energy system that delivers reliability, transparency, sustainability, and shared prosperity.”

Outlining efforts by his administration to boost the energy sector, the President said his administration sustained and deepened the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, consolidating its role as the live wire of sector reform and strengthened regulatory institutions to ensure clarity of roles, transparency, and investor confidence.

He continued: “Under our watch, Nigeria’s upstream activity recorded a historic rebound. Rig counts rose from eight rigs in 2021 to sixty-nine rigs by late 2025, reflecting renewed exploration and drilling momentum.

“The sector secured Final Investment Decisions exceeding eight billion United States dollars, including major offshore gas developments involving global energy companies. Foreign direct investment into the oil and gas subsector rebounded strongly, driven by regulatory certainty, fiscal reforms, and improved operating conditions.”

Under his watch, President Tinubu said crude oil theft, which had been a major constraint on production and revenue, declined significantly due to enhanced security coordination, surveillance, and regulatory enforcement, adding that the efforts paid off, as they restored operational stability and improved Nigeria’s production reliability in international markets.

Apart from deliberate leadership appointments across key regulatory and development institutions that reinforced professionalism, accountability, and institutional effectiveness, the President stated that “early reforms, most notably fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalization, repositioned the sector’s economics, improved market efficiency, and enhanced long-term investment attractiveness.

“While these measures required national sacrifice, they laid the foundation for sustainability, fiscal resilience, and investor confidence. Industry stakeholders and independent experts have described these reforms as transformational, aligning Nigeria’s energy sector with global best practices,” he added.

Tinubu urged participants “to engage constructively, invest confidently, and partner purposefully with Nigeria.”

Earlier, Gambian President, Adama Barrow, observed that Nigeria’s policies have implications far beyond its borders, noting that working together through strategic partnerships is key to regional solutions and energy security.

President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, maintained that Africa must cease to be merely an exporter of raw materials and focus on processing them for the betterment of future generations.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in a speech that was read on his behalf, averred that in Africa, energy is not just about resources but about inclusive and sustainable prosperity.

He assured that the National Assembly is ready to work with relevant stakeholders through legislative backing, agreeing that when the energy system works, the economy grows more resilient.

In his presentation, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said the gathering was a call to action to make energy a champion for advancement.

He commended the Dangote Refinery, BUA, and other refiners for making significant investments in Nigeria’s energy sector.

For his part, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), noted that while collaboration is essential in building a reliable energy system, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is already positioning gas as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy security.

He assured that the government was strengthening oil and gas stability while supporting regional integration and building on the meaningful gains recorded in the sector.

Speaking on behalf of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, Adegbite Falade, said gas production in Nigeria has grown significantly since 2025, with indigenous producers increasingly allowed to thrive.

According to him, under the leadership of Mr President, requisite reforms and executive orders have been approved, thereby increasing local ownership in the sector.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd. (Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari also lent his voice, stressing that Africa is at a turning point in the energy sector.

He said Nigeria is well-positioned to lead this charge, with over 37 billion barrels of oil potential, making the country an emerging global energy powerhouse.

