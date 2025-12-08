ABU DHABI: IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, concluded a strategic visit to Azerbaijan led by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC.

During the visit, the delegation met with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, to discuss expanding cooperation across high-growth sectors and advancing long-term strategic partnerships.

The delegation included CEOs of IHC Group companies, namely Ali AlRashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding (IRH); Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding; and Fouad Darwish, CEO & Managing Director of Palms Sports. Discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, exploring joint investments, and expanding collaboration across priority sectors.

International Resources Holding (IRH) engaged with Azerbaijani ministries on significant prospective mining ventures, including opportunities in strategic minerals essential to global supply chains. IRH aims to bring advanced exploration capabilities and sustainable development practices to support Azerbaijan’s growing resources sector.

Sirius reaffirmed its strong national-level partnership through Esyasoft’s USD 480 million smart gas network project with SOCAR, which is deploying AI-enabled grid management, smart metres, and advanced digital infrastructure. Discussions explored additional collaboration in digital transformation of electricity and water, and smart grid infrastructure to further support Azerbaijan’s energy transformation.

Palms Sports, name bearer and official sponsor of Neftçi Football Club, continues to strengthen its partnership with Azerbaijan as part of its expanding global footprint. In just one year, the company has established a strong presence in the country, reflecting the success of its integrated sports development model.

The visit highlighted Palms Sports’ commitment to broadening cooperation across football, combat sports, community programs, and athlete development, reinforcing its ambition to become a leading international provider of high-performance sports solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan commented, “Azerbaijan is a valued strategic partner for the UAE, and our visit reflects a shared commitment to building long-term cooperation across sectors that matter for future generations. We look forward to expanding partnerships that create lasting economic and social impact.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, stated, “Our discussions in Baku reaffirm our belief in Azerbaijan’s strong growth trajectory and the depth of opportunity across mining, energy digitalisation, and sports development. IHC and its subsidiaries are committed to bringing advanced capabilities, innovative technologies, and sustainable investment frameworks that support Azerbaijan’s national vision.”

The strategic engagements undertaken during this visit are expected to pave the way for expanded cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan across natural resources, digital infrastructure, and the sports industry. IHC and its subsidiaries will continue evaluating investment opportunities and partnerships that drive economic value, strengthen bilateral ties, and support long-term development priorities in both countries.