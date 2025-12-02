Egyptian companies have maintained a dominant position within the country’s ready-made garment export structure, consistently holding a 62%-63% share of total exports.

In comparison, foreign companies operating in Egypt account for 37%-38%.

These divs highlight the vital role of local manufacturers in driving export expansion and strengthening Egypt’s integration into global supply chains in recent years.

The stability of the export structure—where Egyptian companies continue to represent more than 60% of total apparel exports—demonstrates the strong complementarity between local and foreign investments in the sector. It also reflects the sustained momentum of Egyptian exports, supported by rapid domestic industry growth alongside steady foreign investment. Together, these dynamics reinforce Egypt’s position as a reliable and competitive hub for ready-made garments in global markets.

The sector has witnessed a notable boom in both exporter composition and export performance between 2023 and 2025, driven by unprecedented expansion in local investments and the continued contribution of foreign firms to production capacity and global competitiveness.

The total number of exporting companies increased from 960 in 2023 to 1,266 in 2025—a cumulative growth rate of 32% in just two years—reflecting the rising entry of Egyptian businesses into international markets.

According to data from the Apparel Export Council of Egypt, the most significant growth has been among Egyptian companies, whose number rose from 867 in 2023 to 1,160 in 2025, an increase of 34%. This surge underscores local manufacturers’ expanding production capabilities and improving access to international buyers.

Foreign companies also experienced growth, though at a slower pace, rising from 93 to 106 exporters—an increase of 14%—indicating continued investor confidence in the Egyptian market.

In terms of export performance, Egyptian companies achieved a strong increase, with exports rising from $1.07bn in 2023 to $1.60bn in 2025, reflecting cumulative growth of 50% over two years.

Foreign companies recorded parallel growth in value terms, with exports increasing from $655m to $979m over the same period—also a 50% rise.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

