Arab Finance: MNT-Halan has launched the Halan AZ Real Estate Fund, a real estate investment fund licensed and approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), offering individual and institutional investors digital access to real estate investment opportunities, as per a press release.

The fund is launched in partnership with Azimut Egypt, combining Azimut Egypt’s asset management experience with MNT-Halan’s financial technology platform and distribution network.

The fund is structured as a multi-tranche vehicle providing managed exposure to Egypt’s real estate market.

Halan AZ enables investors to purchase digital investment certificates linked to selected real estate assets, earn rental income, and participate in capital growth through regulated digital platforms, including Halan, azinvest, and Thundr.

The structure is intended to broaden access to real estate investments, which have traditionally required higher capital commitments or specialized expertise.

Each tranche of the fund will focus on different real estate segments, including commercial, hospitality, administrative, and residential assets, and is designed to accommodate varying investor profiles. Subscriptions are expected to open digitally in the coming period.

MNT-Halan contributes assets exceeding EGP 75 billion and a broad customer base, while Azimut Egypt manages more than EGP 30 billion in assets under management.

The fund provides a fully digital investment process, covering onboarding, investment, and income distribution through a single platform.

The launch comes amid ongoing efforts by the FRA to enhance the regulatory framework governing digital financial platforms, including legislative amendments that support new asset classes within investment funds and promote the use of financial technology to support financial inclusion.

The fund is led by Khaled Sakr, managing director of Halan AZ, and Ahmed Abdel Meguid, managing director of MNP, which acts as the property manager.

Azimut Egypt serves as fund manager, Matouk Bassiouny and Hennawy as legal counsel, Moore as fund auditor and tax advisor, Catalyst Partners as fund administrator, and Banque du Caire as custodian.

Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry will act as the central custodian for the fund’s investment certificates and record ownership changes.