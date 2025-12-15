Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed a deal with China-based Zhejiang Jiansheng Group Company Limited, known as JASAN Group, to develop an integrated industrial complex in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, according to a statement.

The group specializes in high-quality knitted sportswear, particularly socks and seamless apparel.

Covering an area of 300,000 square meters, the Chinese company will develop the project with an investment cost of $100 million (EGP 4.7 billion) in three consecutive phases.

The fully self-financed project covers spinning and weaving, manufacturing ready-made and sportswear, seamless garments, hosiery, accessories, elastic fabrics, and dyeing.

The project aims to export 90% of its production to global markets, while directing the remaining 10% to the local market.

Upon full operation, it is expected to create around 6,000 direct jobs.

On his part, Gamal El-Dien affirmed that the new project represents a significant industrial addition to the spinning and weaving sector.

He noted that the company enjoys an integrated production chain, granting it a high degree of competitiveness in terms of both quality and output.

The total number of active projects in the Qantara West Industrial Zone has risen to 48, covering a total area of 3.258 million square meters, with total investments estimated at approximately $1.325 billion. This provides 69,665 direct job opportunities.