Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Sunday. The EGX30 index climbed by 1.03% to 41,348.38 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.85% to 4,411.97 points.

The EGX35-LV also increased by 0.30% to 4,564.66 points.

Likewise, the EGX100 index went up by 0.05% to 17,038.26.

On the other hand, the EGX70 index ended the trading session lower by 0.09% at 12,856.56 points.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 7.273 billion through the exchange of 3.353 billion shares over 134,694 transactions. The market cap stood at EGP 2.942 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 70.06% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 27.18% and 2.76%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 61.31% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 38.68%.

Arab and Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 88.930 million and EGP 64.516 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 153.447 million.