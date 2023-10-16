BAHRAIN’S upper chamber of the National Assembly yesterday witnessed a highly-contested election for a special panel which selects assembly members to participate in overseas events.Nine Shura Council members came forward for the four seats on the nine-member parliamentary executive committee, headed by National Assembly Chairman and Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam.

The executive committee reviews the names and credentials of the National Assembly’s 80 members, 40 each in Parliament and the Shura Council, and divides participations accordingly over the term or whatever invitation is received.Four MPs were elected unopposed last Tuesday to fill Parliament’s quota of seats.However, it is a different story altogether in the Shura Council as many members were interested in the key executive committee.A sealed ballot box was brought in to be used before the start of the weekly session yesterday.Youth and sports committee chairman Redha Monfardi and financial and economic affairs committee vice-chairman Redha Faraj withdrew from the race before ballot papers were distributed.

This left seven members in the race.Youth and sports committee vice-chairman Talal Al Mannai was elected with the highest number of 34 votes, followed by services committee vice-chairwoman Dr Jameela Al Salman with 28 votes, human rights committee vice-chairman Ali Al Shehabi with 27 votes and former Parliament deputy speaker Ali Al Aradi with 25 votes.Dr Hani Al Saati received only two votes, Dr Ali Al Haddad (seven) and Abdulla Al Nuaimi (14) as they were eliminated.The executive committee will hold its first meeting this week following an urgent invitation from Mr Al Musallam to divide members among the participations.

Meanwhile, 11 Shura Council members were selected to a special committee to draft a reply to His Majesty King Hamad’s address at the opening of the second session of the National Assembly’s sixth legislative term on October 8.It will be headed by the Shura Council first vice-chairman Jamal Fakhro.

