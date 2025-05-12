Bahrain - His Majesty King Hamad has ratified and issued Law (22) of 2025 approving the co-operation agreement in ports and commercial maritime navigation between Bahrain and Kuwait, following the approval of the Shura Council and Parliament.

The agreement was signed in Kuwait City on October 20, 2024.

The Prime Minister and the ministers, each within their capacity, shall implement this law, which shall come into effect the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

His Majesty also ratified and issued Law (23) of 2025, introducing amendments to the Law of Commerce, originally enacted under Decree-Law (7) of 1987.

The changes were endorsed by the Shura Council and Parliament.

The amendments include cheque regulation, joint account procedures, legal enforcement of financial obligations, and consumer protection in financial transactions.

The Prime Minister and ministers, each within their capacity, shall implement this law, which shall take effect the day after its publication in the Official Gazette.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).