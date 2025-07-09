Egypt’s trade deficit narrowed by 9.5% in April 2025 to $3.42bn, compared with $3.78bn in the same month a year earlier, as the value of exports surged, the state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

The value of exports increased by 19.8% to reach $4.10bn in April, up from $3.43bn in the same month of the previous year, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said in its monthly bulletin.

The rise in exports was driven by an increase in the value of several commodities, including petroleum products which jumped by 74.3%, ready-made clothes by 24.7%, fertilizers by 18.4%, and pasta and various food preparations by 51.4%.

However, the value of some exports decreased in April compared with the year-ago period, including natural and liquefied gas which fell by 22.4%, fresh onions by 8.4%, and plastic products by 6.3%.

The value of imports rose by 4.4% to $7.53 bn in April from $7.21 bn in the same month of 2024.

This increase was due to a rise in the value of commodities such as natural gas, which surged by 79.1%, petroleum products by 3.5%, plastics in their primary forms by 6.9%, and raw materials of iron or steel by 0.04%.

Meanwhile, imports of some key commodities declined, including wheat, which dropped by 37.5%, organic and inorganic chemicals by 10.8%, corn by 0.5%, and pharmaceuticals and medicinal preparations by 5.7%.

