NEW YORK: A delegation from the Kuwait General Department for Coast Guard visited the United States Coast Guard Headquarters on Monday and discussed with their American peers strengthening bilateral cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the field of maritime security.

Ministry of Interior said in a statement that Kuwait's Coast Guard chief Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah, held a series of meetings with US counterparts.

They discussed operational enhancements, best practices in maritime surveillance, countering sea-based threats, and emergency response strategies.

Kuwait's delegation also reviewed advanced maritime systems and US technical training programs.

US Coast Guard vessel is expected to visit the Sabah Al-Ahmad Naval Base, reinforcing continued cooperation, reciprocal field visits, and the strengthening of joint operational efforts, statement added.

