Bahrain - A co-operation agreement on ports and commercial maritime navigation with Kuwait was unanimously approved by the Shura Council during its weekly session yesterday.

Shura’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee rapporteur Hamad Al Nuaimi said the agreement aimed to enhance co-operation and co-ordination between the two nations in the transport of passengers and goods across their ports.

“This agreement will strengthen the historical ties and brotherly relations between Bahrain and Kuwait,” he stated.“It fosters economic and trade relations through the development of maritime navigation between our ports and lays the foundation for joint co-operation in the maritime transport sector.”

The agreement will also focus on fostering collaboration between the authorities and institutions responsible for maritime transport in both countries.

“It seeks to grant preferential treatment to nationally registered vessels when they operate within each other’s territorial waters and ports,” said Mr Al Nuaimi.

He added that the agreement would facilitate maritime transport operations between the two countries, support and promote national ships registered in Bahrain and Kuwait, enhance co-ordination and knowledge exchange in maritime training and workforce development, and align positions in regional and international maritime organisations.

“The agreement will have a positive impact on economic and trade co-operation between our two nations,” Mr Al Nuaimi added.

“By activating various mechanisms to ease maritime transport and boost trade exchange, we are creating a safer and more secure maritime environment, which will, in turn, attract both regional and international investments into the kingdom.

“The agreement is expected to play a crucial role in facilitating commercial maritime movement, enhancing trade exchange, and ensuring the safety and security of maritime navigation between the two Gulf nations.”The document will now be ratified by His Majesty King Hamad.

