Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that it supported the establishment and expansion of 127 digital startups in the emirate during the first quarter of 2025.

This represents a 135% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting the chamber’s ongoing efforts to cement Dubai’s position as a preferred global hub for tech startups.

During Q1 2025, the chamber organised four events aimed at supporting the business community, empowering startups, nurturing talent, building partnerships, and enhancing the ease of doing business in Dubai. In addition, 729 participants received training through the chamber’s digital upskilling programmes, which are designed to enhance the capabilities of specialised talent in advanced technology sectors and build a future-ready workforce.

The chamber also continued its efforts to support companies looking to launch or expand their operations in Dubai through its ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, which offers access to a comprehensive suite of institutional services. The platform also provides business matchmaking services to help companies identify suitable partners, investors, and clients. During Q1 2025, the chamber expanded its network of service providers with the addition of 20 new partners, bringing the total number of platform partners to 114 across a wide range of service categories.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented: “The chamber is committed to playing a pivotal role in positioning Dubai as a global leader in the digital economy, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We are continuing to support the development of a fully integrated digital ecosystem, built on world-class infrastructure and forward-looking legislation. Our aim is to foster the growth of both emerging and established digital companies, enable their global expansion from Dubai, and drive innovation and digital entrepreneurship across the economy.”

He added: “Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is focused on accelerating digital transformation and reinforcing the city’s attractiveness as a prime destination for technology investment, innovation, and digital talent, creating impactful solutions that contribute to both economic and social development.”

During the first quarter of this year, the chamber conducted 12 international roadshows to showcase Dubai’s advanced digital business ecosystem and highlight the significance of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors. This marks a significant increase from the three roadshows that took place in the same period last year. Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the 2025 edition of Expand North Star will take place at Dubai Harbour from October 12 to 15.

The first promotional campaign in the United States covered Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Francisco, attracting more than 200 participants from across the startup, investment, and tech ecosystems. The second leg of the campaign took place in Canada, with events in Toronto, Mississauga, and Vancouver, where the chamber engaged with more than 350 entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, accelerators, and digital policymakers. The sessions highlighted Dubai’s strengths as a global hub for digital business growth and expansion, while also outlining the benefits of participating in Expand North Star. In March, the Chamber also organized a promotional campaign for the exhibition in Australia, with events held in both Sydney and Melbourne. The campaign attracted 400 tech stakeholders, including startups, investors, and technology firms. - TradeArabia News Service

