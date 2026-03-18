Alghanim Industries (Kutayba Alghanim Group) has announced the official launch of Starlink services in Kuwait through its technology venture Sama X, bringing SpaceX’s satellite internet network and the world’s largest constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to customers across the country.

As an authorised global reseller of Starlink, Sama X provides access to high-speed satellite connectivity that delivers fibre-like performance without relying on traditional ground infrastructure.

The service offers reliable internet on land and at sea with typical latency as low as 20 milliseconds, supporting remote operations, critical applications, and everyday connectivity needs.

Starlink currently operates the world’s largest LEO satellite network, with more than 10,000 satellites launched since 2020. The system now delivers total network capacity of around 450 Tbps and serves more than 10 million users worldwide.

In Kuwait, Sama X will offer a range of subscription plans with download speeds exceeding 300 Mbps, along with fast delivery, professional installation, and local support, including a 24/7 bilingual call centre. The service operates in accordance with Kuwait’s telecommunications regulations and the approvals issued by the relevant authorities, a statement said.

"The launch of Starlink services in Kuwait through Sama X marks an important step in strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure," said Kutayba Y Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries. "At a time when reliable connectivity has become essential for business continuity and the effective functioning of key sectors, this technology provides advanced connectivity that helps organizations, governments, and communities stay connected wherever they operate — from remote worksites to critical sectors such as healthcare and education. Through this initiative, we continue to support the adoption of advanced technologies that strengthen Kuwait’s digital readiness and open new opportunities for innovation and growth."

From remote offshore oil and gas installations and maritime fleets at sea to enterprises across the country, Starlink provides stable communications that support business continuity, enhance safety, and improve operational efficiency. Reliable connectivity is also increasingly critical for essential services such as hospitals, schools, research institutions, and emergency response teams that depend on uninterrupted access to digital systems and data.

The service also enables high-speed connectivity for homes and businesses, supporting seamless streaming, cloud-based applications, and data-driven services across multiple industries.

By making Starlink available in Kuwait, Sama X supports the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its digital ecosystem and expand secure, reliable connectivity nationwide. Starlink services in Kuwait operate in accordance with the country’s telecommunications regulatory framework, it said.

Customers can purchase Starlink services directly from Sama X or through Xcite, Kuwait’s leading electronics retailer, both online and in-store.

"Making Starlink services available in Kuwait marks an important step in expanding advanced connectivity options for businesses and individuals across the country," said Amit Somani, CEO of Sama X. "At Sama X, we are focused on making this technology easy to access through fast installation and dedicated local support. Our partnership with Xcite further expands availability, allowing customers to purchase Starlink services easily through Xcite’s online channels and nationwide stores."

Sama X was established by Alghanim Industries as part of the Group’s broader expansion into technology and advanced connectivity solutions across the region. The company already operates in several regional markets and holds a global license to resell Starlink products internationally. The introduction of Starlink services in Kuwait follows the completion of the required regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities. – TradeArabia News Service

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