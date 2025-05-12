Muscat - The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, in cooperation with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a workshop to evaluate and review the Foreign Capital Investment Law, to enhance the investment environment and attract foreign direct investment.

The session discussed the most prominent challenges and opportunities facing the implementation of the law, in addition to reviewing the incentives and facilities provided to investors to create quality job opportunities and expand the economic base, while working to close existing legal loopholes and attract more quality investments.

The episode also reviewed many initiatives implemented over the past years, such as the opening of the 'Invest in Oman' lounge, the reduction of commercial registration fees for foreign investors, the abolition of the minimum capital requirement, and the Investor Residency Program, which provides special pathways to facilitate investor entry.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

