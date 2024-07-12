AMMAN — NATO has announced the establishment of its first-ever liaison office in the region in Amman, marking a significant step forward in strengthening cooperation between the Kingdom and the alliance.

In a joint statement with NATO, Foreign Ministry underlined the strategic importance of the move: "At the NATO 2024 Summit in Washington, allies adopted an action plan to enhance cooperation in the MENA region in response to evolving security and regional dynamics. This initiative underscores NATO's commitment to strengthening ties with its southern neighbours by opening a NATO Liaison Office in Jordan, the first such office in the region."

The decision, originally announced in the Final Declaration of the NATO Summit in Lithuania in July 2023, marks an important milestone in the strategic partnership between Jordan and NATO, the statement said.

The alliance recognises Jordan's crucial role in promoting regional and international stability and applauds its extensive efforts to combat transnational threats such as terrorism and violent extremism.

As a NATO representation, the new Liaison Office will enhance political dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest between NATO and Jordan.

It will facilitate ongoing communication, promote a deeper understanding of national and regional contexts, and support the implementation of partnership programmes and activities. These initiatives will include conferences, courses and training programmes in strategic analysis, contingency planning, public diplomacy, cyber security, climate change management, crisis management and civil defence.

The establishment of a NATO Liaison Office in Amman builds on nearly three decades of strong bilateral relations, particularly through NATO’s Mediterranean Dialogue.

This development aims to enhance political dialogue and streamline practical cooperation between NATO and Jordan, reflecting the natural evolution of a relationship that has grown since 1996.

