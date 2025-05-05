AMMAN — CEO of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) Mazen Wathaifi on Sunday said that the after-tax profits attributable to shareholders of public shareholding companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), which provided their financial data, rose to JD564.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Wathaifi said that the figure marked an increase of 7.6 per cent, compared with JD524.6 million during the same period in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the pre-tax profits for these companies also increased, reaching JD804.3 million in the January-March period of 2025 compared with JD758.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024, marking a 6.1 per cent rise.

At the sectorial level, the CEO said that the after-tax profits for the industrial sector grew by 10.1 per cent, while the financial sector saw an 8.9 per cent increase.

The services sector recorded a 12.7 per cent decline in profits, he pointed out.

Wathaifi noted that these positive results in the first three months of 2025, in light of the geopolitical and economic challenges facing the region and the world, highlight the “resilience, strength and capacity” of the national economy to overcome such risks “efficiently”.

He attributed these results to the “effectiveness” of the implemented economic policies, the advancement of projects under the Economic Modernisation Vision, ongoing structural and legislative reforms, improved business environment and investment climate.

Wathaifi said that the national economy has achieved several positive indicators, including a 2.5 per cent growth rate in 2024, a 5.8 per cent surge in total exports exceeding expectations, and foreign currency reserves surpassing $22 billion.

The CEO also said that 94 per cent of the 160 companies listed on the ASE have submitted their reviewed interim financial statements for the period ending March 31, within the deadline, through the electronic disclosure system XBRL.

He stressed that this percentage reflects the “strong” commitment of listed companies to the applicable laws and regulations, and the principles and standards of disclosure and transparency.

Wathaifi added that according to ASE’s listing requirements, all listed companies are obligated to submit their reviewed financial statements, audited by their external auditors, within the designated period.

He stressed that the ASE has made these statements available on its official website [www.exchange.jo](http://www.exchange.jo)) under the circulars and disclosures section (Quarterly Data).

