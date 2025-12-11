KUWAIT CITY: During its weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti Cabinet tasked the Ministry of Public Works to step up its efforts to implement the Gulf Railway and fast transport projects.

The meeting, held at Bayan Palace, was chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sherida Abdullah Saad Al-Maousharji.

The cabinet members were apprised of the messages addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by leaders of several friendly countries regarding the enhancement of cooperation with Kuwait.

They commended the speech delivered by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the opening meeting of the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council hosted by Bahrain on last Wednesday.

His Highness the Amir underscored the importance of expanding strategic cooperation among the GGC member countries to ensure collective security and regional stability. He reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to all agreements signed with sisterly Iraq regarding the demarcation of the border mark 162 in keeping with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982. Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya briefed the Cabinet on the final communique of the 46th session of the GCC Supreme Council, where the GCC leaders appreciated the great efforts and achievements made by His Highness the Amir and the government of Kuwait, the presidency of the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council.

In the final communique, the GCC leaders welcomed Kuwait’s bid to host the third GCC-China Summit, due in 2030, voicing hope that the summit would give momentum to the friendly relations and common interests of both sides.

They commended the outcomes of the first GCC conference on the future of judicial and legislative cooperation, hosted by Kuwait on October 21, 2025. They congratulated Kuwait on its designation as the capital of Arab culture and media in 2025. Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Saud Al-Omar briefed the cabinet members on the Arab League honoring of his ministry for the government e-service app Sahel during the fourth session of the Arab government excellence award for the best communication initiative, held in Cairo last Thursday. Minister of Justice Naser Youssef Al-Sumait briefed the Cabinet on the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) winning of the Arab government excellence award for the best anti-graft strategy.

