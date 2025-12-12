President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday said Nigeria’s ambition to achieve a $1 trillion economy is tied to boosting productivity, nurturing innovation and equipping citizens, especially the youth, with globally competitive digital skills.

Speaking at the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Nigeria National Impact Summit held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the President, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said national prosperity does not come by chance but through deliberate investment in human capital.

Tinubu noted that in an era defined by rapid technological disruptions, countries that take the lead are those that strategically develop the capabilities of their young population. He said human capital development remains at the heart of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Digital skills now power growth across agriculture, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education and public service.

“A strong digital workforce creates jobs, expands enterprise and positions Nigeria to compete globally. More importantly, it shifts our role from passive consumers of technology to active creators and exporters of talent”, the President said

He described the 3MTT programme as a clear demonstration of his administration’s commitment to economic transformation.

From over 1.8 million applications received nationwide to the emergence of new startups and tech-driven job opportunities, Tinubu said the initiative has already recorded a measurable impact.

According to him, the 3MTT programme is breaking the long-standing limitations of geography by extending opportunities to young Nigerians in rural areas, restoring their confidence that they can compete and excel in the global digital economy.

The President commended the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy for its implementation of the programme and acknowledged strong support from the private sector and development partners, including IHS Towers, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Google, Microsoft, Huawei, Moniepoint, UNDP and the European Union.

Despite the gains, Tinubu stressed the need for continuous collaboration between government, industry and development partners to sustain the nationwide digital skills transformation.

“To the young Nigerians gathered here, and the millions you represent, we believe in your capacity and your future. Through initiatives like 3MTT, we are building genuine platforms for progress, not ceremonial commitments”, he said.

He said the Nigeria of the future must be powered by skilled hands and innovative minds capable of driving the country’s next phase of economic growth and shared prosperity.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, in his presentation, said the 3MTT initiative has trained about 135,000 Nigerians in the past two years, with many securing well-paid jobs in tech firms or gaining opportunities for foreign study in countries such as China and the United Kingdom.

He revealed that over 1.8 million youths registered for the programme within its first month, demonstrating the strong interest of young Nigerians in digital career pathways.

Tijani said President Tinubu’s commitment to digital infrastructure remains unmatched, noting that the President approved the deployment of 4,000 telecom sites to rural communities to connect 23 million unserved Nigerians to the internet.

According to him, projections indicate that by 2030, about 170 million tech-driven jobs will be available globally, and Nigeria must position itself to take advantage of these opportunities.

Highlighting support from partners including Google, Microsoft, IHS, Huawei, MTN, UNDP and the African Development Bank, the Minister said 3MTT is open to all Nigerian youths regardless of background.

He disclosed that the NCC has provided N1.5 billion worth of laptops and digital devices to participants, and that 15,000 direct jobs have already been secured by beneficiaries following their training.

Tijani called for greater private sector participation, saying the programme now has community managers across the 36 states and the FCT, and over 600 facility agents working in the 774 local government areas.

