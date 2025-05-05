NEW DELHI: Air France and Germany's Lufthansa were among global carriers avoiding Pakistani airspace, airlines and flight trackers showed on Monday, as tension between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan stays high after a deadly attack in Kashmir last month.

India took measures such as closing its airspace to Pakistan airlines, while Pakistan barred those owned or operated by its neighbour, suspended trade and halted special visas for Indians, although it let international airlines use its airspace.

Lufthansa Group's airlines are "avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice" it said in a statement to Reuters, although that will result in longer flight times on some routes to Asia, and added that it is monitoring developments.

Flight tracking data showed some flights of British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates turning north towards Delhi in order to avoid Pakistani airspace, after travelling over the Arabian Sea.

British Airways and Emirates did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice," Air France said in a statement, citing the "recent evolution of tensions" between India and Pakistan.

The carrier said it was altering its flight schedule and flight plans with destinations such as Delhi, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh, entailing longer flight times.

Lufthansa Flight LH760 from Frankfurt to New Delhi had to fly nearly an hour longer on Sunday because it took a longer route, data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

Besides the longer distances and higher fuel costs for airlines, the alterations are set to cut Pakistan's earnings from overflight fees, which can run into hundreds of dollars a flight, depending on aircraft weight and distance covered.

Reuters could not immediately reach Pakistan's civil aviation authority to seek comment. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram; Additional reporting by Ariba Shahid; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Clarence Fernandez)