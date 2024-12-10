Efforts are underway to facilitate the safe return of approximately 100 Bahraini citizens stranded in Syria.

The initiative is being co-ordinated by Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry, along with the kingdom’s embassies in Damascus and Jordan’s capital Amman.

MP Jalal Kadhem Al Mahfoodh, who is following up the situation of citizens in Syria, said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure their smooth repatriation via Jordan.

He explained that the Bahraini Embassy in Syria has been in touch with the stranded citizens.

“The authorities have identified and gathered these individuals and their families in a safe zone away from areas of tension, preparing for their transfer to Jordanian territory,” he said.

Mr Al Mahfoodh noted that these efforts underscore the Bahraini government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens, particularly in light of the current political and security conditions in Syria.

“This co-ordinated effort also underscores the government’s resolve to navigate challenging international situations effectively,” he added.

