Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.26% to 36,003.65 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, edged up by 0.01% to 3,644.78 points.

The EGX35-LV increased by 0.30% to 3,844.64 points.

Both EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 0.57% at 10,646.9 points and by 0.44% at 14,321.16, respectively.

A total of 1.392 billion shares were traded at a value of EGP 4.766 billion over 106,142 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.504 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 81.57% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 15.29% and 3.14%, respectively.

Individuals represented 66.46% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 33.53%.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 39.952 million and EGP 24.149 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 64.102 million.