The first dropshipping company in Oman, M5azn (pronounced Makhazen), aims to offer entrepreneurs with low cost and low risk solutions to start their enterprises.

Speaking to the Observer during COMEX 2024, owner Ibrahim Sinan al Hadhrami said: “The electronic M5azn platform serves both traders and suppliers simultaneously; we enable owners of online businesses to enter the market with minimal risk.” The company, launched in 2021, boasts a deck of over 5,000 products from all categories at cost price, according to administrator Moza al Shukhaili. She explained that individuals can pick a category of products they are interested in, such as care products, beauty or electronics, and start their businesses. They can then market these products through various outlets such as online stores, social media accounts, or sell them among their social networks directly.

According to Al Shukhaili, M5azn then facilitates the payment getaway and handles the logistics aspects, including packaging and shipping.

The company currently operates from three warehouse locations in Muscat, in collaboration with local logistics firms, including Asyad ُExpress backed by Oman Investment Authority (OIA), and Empower Muscat.

According to al Shukhaili, the company boasts over 4,000 users with more than 300 active subscribers generating an average of 500 sales per month.

Additionally, the company provides sellers with various subscription models including a free one that includes various perks such as integrated links and customised packaging.

In regards to dropshipping awareness, Al Hadhrami, revealed that it still remains low in Oman. However, he believes that M5azn’s local logistics model can help boost awareness of this service.

"Dropshipping awareness remains limited due to past misinterpretations of the term. However, our focus is on local dropshipping rather than global, as globally, logistics control is lacking, whereas locally, you have the capability to manage logistics." M5azn has been established in partnership with Saudi M5azn, which originally launched dropshipping services in the region in 2020 and currently operates in the UAE as well. Earlier this year, M5azn signed an agreement with Alibaba to provide access to over 250,000 products.

