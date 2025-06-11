UAE: Nettlestone Capital Advisors, a senior-led advisory and capital raising firm, officially launched its business in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), according to a press release.

The group offers a combination of regulatory oversight, institutional focus, and regional knowledge to asset managers and investors across the Middle East.

Edwin Lawrence, Founder of Nettlestone Capital Advisors, said: “Operating under DFSA regulation from within the DIFC gives us a strong governance framework - while our on-the-ground knowledge enables us to build trusted, long-term relationships in a market that values commitment and cultural fluency.”

Leveraging a proprietary database of more than 400 institutional investors and Family Offices across six Gulf markets, the firm provides a targeted approach to distribution built on nearly two decades of local experience.

