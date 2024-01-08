ABU DHABI: ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has appointed Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei as the new Chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) along with two new Board Directors.

Al Mazrouei has been a member of the Board of Directors at ADX since 2015. In addition to his new role as Chairman, Al Mazrouei is the Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, where he oversees an AED24 billion programme that serves to increase and enable greater participation of UAE nationals in the private sector.

Al Mazrouei also serves on the boards of Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefit Fund and AafaQ Islamic Finance.

Joining ADX as new board directors are Reem Ali Khamis Beljafleh, Head of Human Capital at ADQ, bringing over 15 years of professional experience in shaping human resource practices, elevating employee performance, and talent management to her role, and Jawad Shafique, Director – Financial Services at ADQ, overseeing the organization’s investments in related sectors with over 18 years of experience in investment management, mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds, and corporate restructuring.

The ADX Board of Directors now comprises five members, with Kamal Al Maazmi, Director-General of Strategic Financial Affairs at the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, and Juma Al Hameli, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Abu Dhabi Global Market, having retained their seats. Each member brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge that will prove invaluable to ADX and further strengthen the standing of Abu Dhabi as a global capital market.