Muscat – Aspiring entrepreneurs in Oman can now obtain an e-commerce licence quickly and securely through the Oman Business platform, streamlining the process for individuals and businesses looking to establish an online presence.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has simplified the steps for applying for an e-commerce licence. The initiative aims to support digital transformation and boost confidence in online trade across the Sultanate.

To apply, users must visit the official website – www.business.gov.om – and follow these steps:

Navigate to Manage a Business > Licences > My CR Licences and select the relevant Commercial Registration (CR). Click on Submit Licence Application and choose the desired activity. Update the CR data to include e-commerce as an activity. Select the activity location – for companies, choose the address type as Default. Tick Yes when asked if the activity is to be licensed as e-commerce. Enter a physical address or e-commerce URL. Fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the applicable fees.

Upon successful submission, the licence will be issued automatically, offering a seamless experience for applicants.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

