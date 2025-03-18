DOHA: The National Data Privacy Office, at the National Cyber Security Agency, has issued a binding decision against an e-commerce company.

The decision obliges the company to enhance its compliance with the Personal Data Privacy Protection Law and strengthen its administrative, technical, and financial procedures to ensure the effective protection of personal data.

The binding decision, No. 2 of 2024, was issued following the receipt of a personal data breach incident from the relevant department at the National Cyber Security Agency.

Investigations were promptly initiated, confirming that the company violated Articles 8, 13, and 14 of the Personal Data Privacy Protection Law. These violations pertain to obtaining individual consent, implementing data protection measures, ensuring data accuracy, and overseeing compliance of parties involved in personal data processing.

