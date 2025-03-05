Doha: Vodafone Qatar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Snoonu, Qatar’s homegrown e-commerce platform, during Web Summit Qatar 2025.

The MoU aims to explore synergies between the companies’ respective industries— telecommunications and premium delivery services.

Under the agreement, the companies will leverage the unique strengths to create innovative joint products and execute targeted marketing initiatives.

The MoU was formally signed by Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, Acting Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) Director, at Vodafone Qatar, and Hamad Al Hajri, Chief Executive Officer at Snoonu, in the presence of Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer at Vodafone Qatar.

Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, Acting EBU Director at Vodafone Qatar commented, “We are always seeking innovative ways to enhance the services we provide to our customers. Our partnership with Snoonu represents a unique opportunity to combine our strengths in digital solutions, with their expertise in premium delivery services. Together, we are excited to explore new avenues for growth and create cutting-edge solutions that will redefine convenience and connectivity for our customers in Qatar.”

Hamad Alhajri, Founder and CEO at Snoonu, commented: “We are excited to join forces with Vodafone Qatar, a leader in digital transformation. This MoU reflects our shared vision to drive technological advancements and provide seamless digital experiences to our customers."

"Together, we aim to unlock new opportunities and deliver enhanced value to businesses and communities.”

A key player in Qatar’s telecom sector, Vodafone Qatar provides comprehensive digital solutions, catering to consumer and business needs, including various connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) products that can be applied across industries, in varying contexts, to improve business operations, internal frameworks, employee and customer experience.

