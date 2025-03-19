Qatar - The partnership was officially announced in the presence of Ahmed Hussein al-Khalaf, chairman of Al Khalaf Companies and chairman & CEO of Sadara Holding Group; and Tareq Hussein al-Khalaf, managing partner of My Q Trading & Advertising, CEO of Business Development at Sadara Holding Group and its subsidiaries, and CEO of Cloud Technology; as well as Charles Awad and Tarek Damerji of My Q Trading & Advertising.

A game-changing shopping experience is coming to Qatar as My Q Trading & Advertising, in partnership with Al Jisr for Commercial Representation, a subsidiary of Al Khalaf Group, will launch a new e-commerce platform in April 2025.



Designed to seamlessly integrate online and in-store shopping experiences, the platform will offer exclusive products, immersive experiences, and world-class e-commerce solutions, transforming how consumers shop while contributing to the growth of Qatar’s digital economy.



According to Statista, Qatar’s e-commerce market is on the rise, projected to reach $3.72bn by 2025, with an annual growth rate of 8.07% from 2025 to 2029, reflecting increasing consumer demand for fast, seamless, and tailored shopping experiences.



In response, the platform will introduce cutting-edge digital solutions, backed by experts in e-commerce, logistics, and technology, ensuring a world-class retail experience.



The partnership was officially announced in the presence of Ahmed Hussein al-Khalaf, chairman of Al Khalaf Companies and chairman & CEO of Sadara Holding Group; and Tareq Hussein al-Khalaf, managing partner of My Q Trading & Advertising, CEO of Business Development at Sadara Holding Group and its subsidiaries, and CEO of Cloud Technology.



With over 50 years of leadership, Ahmed Hussein al-Khalaf has been instrumental in shaping Qatar’s business landscape, driving growth across food security, construction, oil and gas, real estate, education, and global partnerships. His strategic vision continues to drive economic diversification and progress.



Meanwhile, Tareq Hussein al-Khalaf leads innovation in e-commerce and digital transformation, focusing on strategic business development and partnerships. As CEO of Cloud Technology, he brings extensive expertise in digital solutions and cloud infrastructure, ensuring the platform is powered by the latest advancements in e-commerce technology.



The partnership aligns with Qatar’s digital transformation strategy and introduces a hybrid e-commerce model that enhances customer engagement by blending the convenience of online shopping with the accessibility of traditional retail, offering a more personalised and dynamic shopping experience than ever before. The initiative is expected to boost e-commerce culture in Qatar, encourage local and international businesses to invest, and enhance digital infrastructure to support this rapid growth.



My Q Trading & Advertising is a Qatar-based company driven by a passion for advertising, public relations, and media production. Its mission is to infuse innovation and creativity into every project. Whether through traditional or digital platforms, the company offers tailored services, including film and television production, PR campaigns, and e-commerce solutions. With specialised expertise in media marketing and content creation, it is the go-to partner for businesses aiming to captivate their target audience and fuel sustainable growth.



Sadara is dedicated to industry excellence through innovation and expertise. Operating across multiple sectors, Sadara delivers impactful projects through its subsidiaries and strategic alliances. Its diverse expertise includes engineering, fabrication, design, dredging, pipeline installation, water transmission, sewage systems, telecommunications, maintenance, and infrastructure development, all contributing to Qatar’s industrial growth. Sadara is also a trusted supplier of essential equipment, materials, and technical services for the oil and gas, water and power, and petrochemical sectors, supporting both onshore and offshore operations.



A subsidiary of Al Khalaf Group, Al Jisr for Commercial Representation drives strategic global partnerships, with a focus on the oil and gas sector. Al Jisr for Commercial Representation serves as a bridge, connecting Al Khalaf Group in Qatar with global enterprises, while facilitating investment opportunities and business expansion across diverse sectors.



