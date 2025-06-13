MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has begun deploying advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems with sensor readers at the gates of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.



This initiative aims to enhance crowd management by monitoring real-time entry and exit movements and enabling data-driven operational decisions.



The AI-powered technology includes smart sensors and cameras installed at major entrances.



These devices monitor the number of people entering and exiting, detect congestion points, and track crowd flow throughout the mosque, especially in critical areas like the Mataf (circumambulation area) and Masa (Sa’i corridor).



The authority explained that this dual-layered monitoring system helps regulate movement, redistribute pilgrim groups during peak hours, and boost overall safety.



By capturing real-time data, the system allows relevant authorities to act quickly, redirect flow, and avoid overcrowding.



The smart technology also supports the development of tracking tools for human movement patterns inside the mosque, enabling a more efficient allocation of operational roles and staff.



Data analytics further aid in optimizing the flow of worshippers and ensuring smooth access and exit across the mosque’s levels.



This step is part of the authority’s broader strategy to integrate advanced technology in the service of pilgrims.

