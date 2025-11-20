Riyadh – Channels by Saudi Telecom Company (stc) and RAMA Technologies, specialized in AI and data analytics solutions, signed a cooperation agreement at the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2025 forum.

The two parties will bolster the smart solutions ecosystem for the business sector and expand the use of AI-based tools across various industries in the Kingdom.

Under the deal, the two entities will develop AI-driven solutions to boost the efficiency of operational processes.

Channels by stc inked an agreement with Samsung Saudi Arabia to empower the business sector.

To read more about Seamless KSA 2025:

ONFTECH, STC Bank partner at Seamless KSA 2025 to promote digital transformation

WebEngage, Tamkeen Stores partner at Seamless KSA 2025 to reinforce digital commerce

SBR, Tafadi Security sign partnership deal at Seamless KSA 2025

Seamless Saudi Arabia 2025 launches in Riyadh

Tie, Moraslaty enhance omnichannel software operations via deal at Seamless KSA 2025

SMSA, VFS Global pen agreement at Seamless KSA 2025

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

