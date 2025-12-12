Arab Finance: Entreprenelle, the leading social enterprise in community development across the Middle East and North Africa, launched the second mini edition of the “SHE CAN – Tech & AI Edition,” according to an emailed press release.

In collaboration with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), the event is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Social Solidarity, the National Council for Women, and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

It will take place at the Creativa Innovation Hub in Sultan Hussein Kamel Palace – Heliopolis, supported by a group of prominent strategic partners, led by Kuwait Finance House – Egypt (KFH-Egypt), Capgemini Egypt, and Bless.

This edition welcomed more than 1,000 visitors and 45 speakers, and focused on empowering women entrepreneurs, leaders, investors, and changemakers, while highlighting information technology, artificial intelligence, career development, and employment opportunities.

The event attracted a wide range of entrepreneurs at various stages of their business development, in addition to executive leaders, Generation Z job seekers, and freelancers.

The sessions and workshops centered on integrating AI and digital technologies into business management and career development, organizing creative ideas, and managing financial resources intelligently and efficiently. They also explored the potential of AI in digital marketing and e-commerce, and its applications in education and entrepreneurship.

Rania Ayman, Founder and CEO of Entreprenelle, commented: "The mini edition of SHE CAN – Tech & AI confirms our ongoing commitment to empowering women across the Middle East and North Africa and enhancing their presence in the rapidly growing technology sector.”

“According to ITIDA data, the technology sector in Egypt provides more than 300,000 job opportunities, with women occupying over 30% of them, and plans are in place to increase this number to 500,000 by 2026, reflecting the promising opportunities available for women entrepreneurs to enter the tech workforce,” she added.

