Saudi Arabia - Magna AI, the global artificial intelligence (AI) venture backed by Trend Micro and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), is strengthening its role in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom moves forward with its Vision 2030 digital transformation goals.

Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Magna AI, said the company is focused on building secure and sovereign AI systems that can scale across major sectors of the national economy.

“Magna AI accelerates adoption by delivering a fully integrated ecosystem that unifies advisory services, infrastructure, system integration, lifecycle management, and production-ready custom AI applications and automations,” Dr. Moataz Bin Ali says.

“Each layer is reinforced by deep expertise in cybersecurity, compliance, and sovereign-ready design to meet local data-sovereignty laws and regulations, enabling organizations to deploy AI with confidence, control, and measurable impact.”

Magna AI was introduced to the region earlier this year following announcements that Trend Micro and WDH would combine their strong AI infrastructure and systems integration capabilities to establish an entity that provides advisory, building, integration, and operational service across the infrastructure, applications, and services that will power AI-driven industries and nations worldwide.

The company has since taken part in several regional events including GITEX Global 2025 and has been involved in strategic initiatives such as the $300 million alliance with TechnoVal to develop a joined AI and Cloud data center in Saudi Arabia.

The facility will support both public and private sector workloads, becoming a trusted platform for cross-border AI computing, data governance, and enterprise-grade performance.

In addition to its regional projects, Magna AI is also contributing to global AI infrastructure development through its participation in the $500 million GMI Cloud Taiwan AI Factory. Powered by 7,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, the facility sets a new benchmark for sovereign, high-density AI computing across Asia and reflects a broader shift toward industrial-scale AI readiness worldwide.

According to Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, the rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia’s AI landscape made the Kingdom the natural choice for Magna AI’s Global Operations Hub.

“Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in AI readiness, regulatory frameworks, and innovation infrastructure. It is becoming a centre of gravity for enterprise transformation in the region,” he notes. “Locating our operations hub here enables us to execute with focus, proximity, and regional insight.”

A key part of Magna AI’s strategy is its “AI Transformation Factory,” a model that integrates the full AI value chain into one platform. This allows organizations to accelerate AI deployment while maintaining control, compliance, and flexibility.

Dr. Moataz Bin Ali says: “Most AI providers focus on a single component such as model APIs, consulting, or automation tools, which can create fragmented ecosystems that are difficult to scale, secure, or govern. At Magna AI, we deploy forward-looking engineering teams who work directly with customers to configure, integrate, and optimize solutions based on real-world use cases.”

With AI systems now embedded in critical operations, organizations face new cyber risks that traditional security tools are not built to detect. Magna AI addresses these challenges through a layered security model that embeds protection across infrastructure, data pipelines, model orchestration, and user interfaces. This includes Trend Micro’s AI-secured architecture, real-time behavioral monitoring, policy enforcement, and digital twins for cybersecurity simulation. The platform is also equipped with governance, risk, and compliance tooling to support auditability and regulatory oversight at every stage of the AI lifecycle.

Magna AI’s capabilities are already creating near-term value across priority sectors in Saudi Arabia, supported by a long-term vision to build national capability rather than import it. Government entities can use the platform for policy modeling, citizen services, and smart infrastructure. Energy companies can strengthen maintenance, emissions control, and grid performance.

Financial institutions can advance fraud detection, AML compliance, and advisory tools. Healthcare providers can improve diagnostics and operational efficiency, and smart city and construction programs can enhance mobility, safety, and environmental monitoring.

Dr. Moataz Bin Ali says Magna AI’s model focuses on workforce upskilling, technology transfer, and Centers of Excellence built with government and enterprise partners.

“Real transformation happens when global expertise meets local innovation,” he says. “Our goal is to help the Kingdom progress from adopting AI to shaping how it is built and governed.”

