UAE – Dubai-based legal technology startup Qanooni has raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by Village Global, Oryx Fund by Salica Investments, TA Ventures, and strategic angels.

The startup will utilize the capital to accelerate its expansion across the UAE and UK markets, in addition to enhancing its proprietary AI engine tailored to legal workflows, according to a press release.

Through the new investment, Qanooni reinforced its position in driving the future of legal automation across MENA and Europe. This came amid growing investor interest in regulatory technology (regtech) solutions that streamline productivity without disrupting existing digital environments.

It is worth highlighting that the funding round also witnessed the participation of Ben Casnocha, Sri Batchu, Josh Rodger, Viktoriya Tigipko, Andrew Verbitsky, Jimmy Stone, Nicholas Nottebohm, CFA, Ashish Shetty, and Miguel Rodrigues.

Founded by Anuscha Iqbal, Ziyaad Ahmed, and Karim Shiyab, Qanooni integrates directly into the software that lawyers mainly use during work, eliminating the friction of switching platforms or adopting new workflows.

Its solution allows law firms and legal departments to draft and produce documents faster and more accurately, leveraging generative AI that mimics a lawyer’s tone, writing style, and internal standards.

