Saudi Arabia - Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan - China’s leading on-demand delivery giant - has officially launched Keemart, a new grocery delivery service designed to bring everyday essentials to users’ doors in just 15 minutes.



The service is now live in the Al Yasmin and Granada districts of Riyadh, with plans to expand across the city and other regions in Saudi Arabia.



With Riyadh’s fast-paced lifestyle and growing demand for digital convenience, Keemart comes at a time when convenience is no longer a luxury, it’s an expectation. Keemart offers a practical and timely solution for residents seeking quick, reliable access to groceries and household necessities. The platform not only eliminates the need for last-minute store trips but also empowers local merchants by broadening their digital footprint.



Keemart is built for everyday accessibility. Through the Keeta app, customers can browse an expanding selection of fruits, vegetables, snacks, beverages, dairy products, cleaning supplies, and personal care items. All products are sourced from trusted brands and suppliers to ensure freshness and quality.



“Our goal is simple: to make daily life easier for individuals and families across Riyadh,” said Aria Liu, Head of Keemart in Saudi Arabia. “With Keemart, we’re offering a faster, more reliable way to get everyday essentials delivered right to your door. This is part of our broader mission at Keeta to help people eat better, live better.”



Couriers are stationed at local fulfillment hubs for immediate dispatch. All frozen and temperature-sensitive items are packed with ice packs to maintain optimal quality. Deliveries are powered by a smart dispatch system and an advanced last-mile logistics network - ensuring precise, efficient, and professional service from order to doorstep.



Keemart’s growth strategy includes rapid expansion into more Riyadh neighborhoods, followed by a nationwide rollout. This initiative aligns with Keeta’s long-term vision to enhance quality of life through digital innovation while supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through technology, job creation, and the empowerment of local commerce.



