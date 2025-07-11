Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market fell by 0.57 percent during the current week, reaching USD 3318.16000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold fell from USD 3337.49510 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

It also indicated that other precious metals recorded weekly changes, with silver falling by 1.29 percent, to USD 36.48270 per ounce, compared to USD 36.96000 recorded early in the week, while platinum fell by 3.19 percent, reaching USD 1355.85000 per ounce, compared to the USD 1400.62000 recorded earlier this week.

