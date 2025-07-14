Muscat: In a joint move to strengthen consumer rights and promote environmentally responsible practices, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in Oman, in collaboration with the Consumer Protection Authority, has issued an official directive requiring all retail establishments and commercial centres to provide free bags to shoppers.

Key Provisions of the Directive

The initiative outlines three key guidelines aimed at standardising bag distribution and improving service transparency:

Free Bags as a Basic Service

Retail outlets must supply bags free of charge as part of their standard service.

Bags must be environmentally friendly, technically compliant, and adequately sized for practical use.

Optional Paid Alternatives

Businesses may offer premium bag options for a fee.

These alternatives must be clearly presented as optional, ensuring that consumers are not compelled to forgo the free bags.

Clear Communication at Points of Sale

Retailers are required to clearly communicate their bag policies to customers.

This measure aims to prevent hidden fees and ensure transparency in commercial practices.

Promoting Accountability and Consumer Confidence

The directive is part of a national effort to regulate commercial operations and safeguard consumer interests while maintaining quality standards in services and products. The Ministry and the Authority emphasised that the move supports a balance between merchant interests and consumer rights, ensuring fair treatment and access to essential shopping materials.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

