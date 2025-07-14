Sharaf DG, the region’s leading consumer electronics retailer, has announced the opening of its largest store at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi.

This is its 22nd store in the UAE and 7th in the Abu Dhabi region, joining existing locations at Abu Dhabi Mall, Dalma Mall, Mushrif Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Al Ain Mall and Al Jimi Mall.

This strategic expansion reinforces the brand’s commitment to making technology accessible and affordable for a large customer base, said Sharaf DG in a statement.

Earmarking a significant milestone, it is poised to serve as a premier destination for consumers seeking the latest AI product experience, smart home technology, and electronics alongside DG Help, their end-to-end service solutions arm, operating as an authorised service provider for Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Huawei and Nothing at Times Square Center, Al Ain Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall and now Reem Mall, it stated.

Speaking at the opening, CEO Nilesh Khalkho said: "The opening of our largest store in Abu Dhabi with an expansive 36,000 sq. ft retail space approximately and 34 brand experience zones is a testament to our dedication to growth, innovation, and customer centricity."

"With over 5,000 products represented by more than 350 brands, and an extensive range of appliances and televisions, customers are in for an unmatched shopping experience," he stated.

Celebrating over two decades of successful operations, Sharaf DG’s journey has been marked by growth and excellence.

Over the years, Sharaf DG has celebrated many key milestones such as reaching its millionth customer benchmark and launching the DG Members loyalty program, he added.

According to him, the company’s first major achievement was opening Dubai’s largest electronics store spanning 55,000 sq. ft at Times Square Centre.

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best prices, exceptional service and the latest technology products and we are excited to bring this vision to life in one of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent shopping destinations," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

