Dubai South Properties announced the launch of ‘South Bay Mall’, its inaugural retail and lifestyle destination, strategically located in the heart of the Dubai South Residential District.

Spanning approximately 200,000 sq.ft. across the ground, first, and rooftop levels, the mall will offer panoramic views of the lagoon and open-air walkways.

With its curated blend of retail, dining, and wellness experiences, the mall is designed to elevate the lifestyle of South Bay residents and the broader Dubai South community.

The development will feature 60 retail units, two anchor stores, and a premium food hall. Complementing these offerings are thoughtfully designed outdoor leisure spaces, a clubhouse, gym, spa, clinic, and dedicated parking for over 400 vehicles, all contributing to a vibrant and seamless community experience.

South Bay Mall will serve as a dynamic lifestyle hub, enhancing South Bay, Dubai South’s flagship mixed-use waterfront development. South Bay comprises over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, more than 200 luxurious waterfront mansions, a kilometer-long lagoon, over 3 kilometers of waterfront promenade, lush parks, a lake park, and private beaches. Together, these elements form a fully integrated community focused on wellbeing, connectivity, and convenience.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said, “The launch of South Bay Mall marks an important step in Dubai South’s journey to create a truly integrated destination for our growing community. As our first retail and lifestyle venture, this move reflects our long-term vision to deliver vibrant, people-centric environments that enriches lives and strengthen Dubai South’s appeal as a place to live, work, and thrive. This milestone also supports our mandate of shaping a future-ready city that will welcome one million residents with the completion of Al Maktoum International Airport.’”