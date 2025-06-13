Unique Properties, one of the UAE’s most prominent real estate agencies, has announced a landmark joint venture with AIR (AI Realtor), an AI-native proptech innovator.

As part of the agreement, Unique will invest $20 million into AIR over the next two years to fuel the development and deployment of next-generation technologies in the real estate space.

The partnership marks a bold leap forward for the region’s property sector, blending years of market leadership with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to reshape how real estate is bought, sold, and experienced.

This strategic alliance comes as the UAE cements its position as a global leader in real estate innovation, said Unique Properties in a statement.

Progressive government policies and a world-class digital ecosystem have created ideal conditions for meaningful disruption, particularly in the brokerage space, it stated.

On the new joint venture, CEO Arash Jalili said: "We’ve always been at the forefront of the UAE real estate market, driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation. This JV marks the beginning of a new era, where technology and human insight come together to elevate the property experience."

"Partnering with AIR allows us to stay ahead of the curve, setting new benchmarks for how real estate is transacted, advised, and experienced in this region," he noted.

The deregulation of the brokerage sector has ushered in a more competitive landscape; full public access to real estate data has empowered both professionals and consumers; and, most notably, the government has succeeded in fully digitising the property transaction process, from initial search to final ownership transfer.

Rather than replacing real estate agents, AIR’s proprietary technology is designed to enhance them. By providing real-time insights, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation, the platform enables agents to perform at a higher level, closing more deals, managing their time more effectively, and offering their clients a superior, data-led service. In turn, clients benefit from a more transparent, trusted, and personalised property journey.

Milad Monshipour, Founder & CEO of AIR, said: "This is the first time the world will see a fully AI-native real estate platform developed in partnership with one of the most established brokerages in the region. It’s an innovation born in the UAE, but its impact will be felt far beyond it."

Together, Unique Properties and AIR are set to usher in a new era for real estate in the UAE, one where technology doesn’t just support the industry, it propels it forward, he added.