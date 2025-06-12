Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s information technology (IT) sector is on a strong growth trajectory, expected to expand by $2.31bn in the years ahead until 2029, according to a recent industry report by Research and Markets.

The report projects a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5 percent, driven by rising digital adoption, increased IT modernization, and strong regulatory support.

Numerous market experts across the country noted that this growth is subjected to the rising demand for IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) and mobility solutions, which are reshaping how Qatari enterprises manage infrastructure and operations.

“Qatari businesses are moving quickly to adopt cloud-first and service-based IT models. This is being driven by a combination of global tech trends and local regulatory incentives designed to make the economy more agile and innovation-driven,” said Lina Farouq, a senior analyst at Gulf Digital Insights.

The report identifies major trends propelling the market, including widespread digital transformation, the adoption of blockchain for secure data exchanges, and a growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) culture within hybrid work environments.

“The BYOD trend is no longer a novelty in Qatar; it’s a necessity. We are also seeing demand skyrocket for secure mobile infrastructure and endpoint management tools,” she said.

According to the report, the market environment is also being shaped by strategic investments linked to Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes technological innovation as a key pillar of the nation’s future.

The vendor landscape is equally dynamic. The data profiles 25 key players, including international tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, IBM, and SAP, as well as regional firms such as Almana Soft, Ascentsoft, and Argus Technologies WLL.

“Global vendors are tailoring their offerings to fit the unique regulatory and cultural context of Qatar,” explained Jasmeet Kaur, a researcher and IT Specialist in Doha. “Localization and strategic partnerships with Qatari firms are becoming essential for market success.”

As Qatar continues to position itself as a regional digital hub, experts believe the IT market will remain one of the most competitive and fast-evolving sectors in the Gulf.

“The next five years will redefine the digital backbone of Qatar’s economy. “It’s not just growth we’re talking about—it’s transformation at scale,” Kaur added.

Meanwhile, several officials and industry bodies expect significant job creation in the IT sector.

According to Invest Qatar, which recently launched a $1bn technology incentive programme, grants will cover staffing costs to attract tech investments—which are expected to generate several thousand new high-skilled IT roles over the next five years.

Facilities such as Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) and Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) have already supported over 1,000 staff and researchers focused on R&D and tech commercialisation.

Additionally, a report by Statista highlights that the IT outsourcing segment alone, valued at approximately $396m in 2025, is projected to grow at an 8.3 percent CAGR, contributing to increased employment in cloud services, cybersecurity, and managed services in the country.

