Over the past few years, the barriers to entry in ecommerce have crumbled, enabling nearly anyone to set up an online shopping presence within a matter of hours. You can easily set up a fully functional website with a product catalogue, secure billing and logistics for a relatively small investment in time and money.

This has set the stage for explosive growth in ‘dropshipping’, a business model where an online retailer sells goods on to end-customers via third-party suppliers. The third-party distributor or manufacturer ships goods directly to the consumer. This eliminates the need for inventory management, storage costs, and upfront stock investment.

Dropshipping is a booming market, which was valued at $366.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $3.47 trillion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 28.4%. It’s not easy to get a piece of the pie, but there are many entrepreneurs who have turned dropshipping into a lucrative business.

A dropshipping business operates by maintaining control over the front-end ecommerce platform—usually a Shopify website or an Amazon storefront—while outsourcing order fulfilment to third-party suppliers. While this model offers a streamlined entry into online retail, it carries risks that warrant careful consideration.

Entrepreneurs generate revenue by directing traffic to their site via SEO strategies, social media marketing, and paid advertising. The dream, for many people, is to develop their dropshipping business into a side hustle that generates passive income and requires little ongoing effort besides optimising their marketing.

The pitfalls of a low-barrier market

However, the ease of entry into dropshipping creates intense competition and attracts many fly-by-night operators. Arguably, the biggest challenge you will face if you set up a dropshipping business is establishing your credibility. Many consumers will hesitate to buy from unfamiliar sites, an obstacle that can be hard to overcome.

Why should a consumer give you their card details, when they know and trust established marketplaces such as Takealot, Amazon, or Temu which offer similar products with a trusted brand name? Here, it’s a matter of playing a longer game of earning positive reviews and building a good reputation.

Product differentiation is another hurdle. Since dropshipping relies on third-party suppliers, you may struggle to offer unique products that stand out in the marketplace. It’s easy to get caught up in price wars with competitors offering identical items, eroding your margins. Platform fees can also eat at profitability.

Furthermore, your reliance on third-parties for fulfilment means you have no way of controlling the quality of the product that you sell and limited control over the fulfillment process. The result could be unhappy customers or financial losses due to product returns.

Building a successful dropshipping business

Dropshipping can be a rewarding venture, but it is not a get-rich-quick scheme. Like any other business, it takes patience, long-term commitment, and perhaps a bit of luck to succeed. Here are some of the best practices to consider for successful dropshipping ventures:

Find reliable suppliers – It’s essential to use suppliers that have solid reputations for quality products and efficient fulfillment. Poor service or low quality products can damage customer trust and lead to negative reviews. Try to sample products that you want to sell to make sure they are safe, functional and meet the supplier description.

– It’s essential to use suppliers that have solid reputations for quality products and efficient fulfillment. Poor service or low quality products can damage customer trust and lead to negative reviews. Try to sample products that you want to sell to make sure they are safe, functional and meet the supplier description. Identify a niche market – Successful dropshipping businesses focus on a niche where they face less competition and can establish brand authority. Consider combining your expertise or interests with your dropshipping business—for example, if you’re a dog lover or fitness fundi, you’ll understand customers who share your passions.

– Successful dropshipping businesses focus on a niche where they face less competition and can establish brand authority. Consider combining your expertise or interests with your dropshipping business—for example, if you’re a dog lover or fitness fundi, you’ll understand customers who share your passions. Consider acquiring an existing brand – Instead of starting from scratch, you can acquire an established dropshipping store with positive customer reviews to get a head start. Platforms like Flippa, Empire Flippers and EcomSwap facilitate these acquisitions, though due diligence is required to ensure authenticity.

– Instead of starting from scratch, you can acquire an established dropshipping store with positive customer reviews to get a head start. Platforms like Flippa, Empire Flippers and EcomSwap facilitate these acquisitions, though due diligence is required to ensure authenticity. Invest in brand building – Effective marketing through SEO and content-driven campaigns on platforms like YouTube and TikTok can help create brand recognition and drive conversions. Set aside some budget for advertising and monitor your costs for customer acquisition.

Weigh Amazon vs. Shopify – Selling through Amazon grants access to an existing customer base but comes with strict regulations and a 15% commission on sales. Platforms like Shopify provides full control over branding and customer data but requires independent marketing efforts. Many dropshippers use both platforms to maximise reach.

Final thoughts

Dropshipping can be a viable business model, but it requires careful planning, strategic differentiation, and long-term brand development. Entrepreneurs who chase quick profits without building customer trust and a unique product offering are unlikely to succeed. However, those who focus on customer experience, branding and marketing can capitalise on a fast-growing market

