JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman expressed deep condolences over the tragic plane crash in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday. In separate cables of condolences sent to President of India Droupadi Murmu, they wished the injured a speedy recovery.



The King said: "We came to know the news of the Indian passenger plane crash after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport in India, and its crash into a residential building, resulting in deaths and injuries. As we share Your Excellency's grief over this tragedy, we extend to you, to the families of the deceased, and to your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy."



The Crown Prince said in his cable: " I express to Your Excellency, as well as to the families of the deceased, and to your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery."



An Air India plane bound for London with 242 people on board crashed within minutes of take-off from India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. One passenger is survived the crash.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).