Muscat: HiShopping, the latest innovation in digital commerce, officially launched at a prestigious event attended by key stakeholders, industry leaders, and government officials. The event, held in collaboration with China Panda Expo, highlighted the app’s cutting-edge features, seamless shopping experience, and commitment to transforming the digital retail landscape.

The launch event featured insightful speeches from prominent figures, including Sheikh Hamad Al Ghois Al Suwaidi, Chairman of HiShopping, Sulaiman Saif Al-Shaqsi from the Economic Diversification Program, and Sam Ding, Senior Business Professional at China Panda Expo. They emphasized the role of technology in enhancing user experience and the significance of strategic partnerships in expanding e-commerce opportunities.

“Our vision with HiShopping is to provide a user-friendly, efficient, and rewarding shopping experience,” said Sheikh Hamad Al Ghois Al Suwaidi. “With our partnership with China Panda Expo, we are opening new doors for businesses and customers, offering a platform that is both innovative and accessible.”

The event also included a live demonstration of the HiShopping app, showcasing its intuitive design, secure transactions, and exclusive deals. Attendees participated in interactive sessions, prize giveaways, and networking opportunities, reinforcing HiShopping’s commitment to engaging and rewarding its users.

Sulaiman Saif Al-Shaqsi highlighted the economic impact of such digital platforms, stating, “The launch of HiShopping aligns with our national vision for technological advancement and economic diversification. This platform has the potential to empower businesses and enhance the online shopping experience for consumers.”

Sam Ding, representing China Panda Expo, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We at China Panda Expo are proud to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. Our partnership with HiShopping is built on shared values of innovation and market expansion, and we look forward to bringing more global opportunities to consumers.”

As part of the event’s conclusion, HiShopping and China Panda Expo announced their official cooperation strategy, setting the stage for future collaborations and market expansion. The evening wrapped up with a grand prize draw and distribution of exclusive souvenirs to attendees.

The HiShopping app is now available for download, offering users an innovative way to shop, save, and connect with a global marketplace.

